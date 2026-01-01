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Kinoafisha
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The Middle
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Middle (2009)
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"The Middle" cast
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Patricia Heaton
Frankie Heck
Neil Flynn
Mike Heck
Charlie McDermott
Axl Heck
Eden Sher
Sue Heck
Atticus Shaffer
Brick Heck
Chris Kattan
Joel McCrary
Jeanette Miller
Peter Breitmayer
Brock Ciarlelli
Alexa PenaVega
Betty White
Amy Sedaris
Vicki Lewis
Suzy Nakamura
Marsha Mason
Paul Hipp
Mel Rodriguez
John Cullum
Derek Waters
Brian Doyle-Murray
Michael Kostroff
Brooke Shields
Krista Braun
Frances Bay
Rick Hall
Andy Milder
Hilary Pingle
Jen Ray
Patricia Belcher
Audrey Wasilewski
Greg Cromer
Laura Heisler
Gabriel Basso
Donovan Scott
Beau Wirick
David Chandler
Scott Michael Morgan
Jillian Nelson
Dale Raoul
Charles C. Stevenson Jr.
Jeris Lee Poindexter
John Gammon
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