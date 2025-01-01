Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Mentalist
Quotes
The Mentalist quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Teresa Lisbon
Like you don't have major trust issues.
Patrick Jane
I trust people. I trust you.
Teresa Lisbon
No you don't. I don't trust you either. You're untrustworthy. It's my job not to trust you.
Patrick Jane
Lisbon. I want you to know that you can trust me. No matter what happens I will be there for you. I will. I need you to know that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patrick Jane
There's no such thing as psychics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patrick Jane
Revenge is a poison. Revenge is fit only for fools and madmen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patrick Jane
If we catch Red John, he's not walking anywhere. He's mine.
Teresa Lisbon
Don't talk like that. I can't let you anywhere near the case if you start talking crazy like that.
Patrick Jane
Crazy? You're crazy if you think you're gonna stop me. Red John is mine. You try to stand in my way and you... I... you... you will regret it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Robin Tunney
Simon Baker
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree