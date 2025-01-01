Menu
The Mentalist Quotes

The Mentalist quotes

Teresa Lisbon Like you don't have major trust issues.
Patrick Jane I trust people. I trust you.
Teresa Lisbon No you don't. I don't trust you either. You're untrustworthy. It's my job not to trust you.
Patrick Jane Lisbon. I want you to know that you can trust me. No matter what happens I will be there for you. I will. I need you to know that.
Patrick Jane There's no such thing as psychics.
Patrick Jane Revenge is a poison. Revenge is fit only for fools and madmen.
Patrick Jane If we catch Red John, he's not walking anywhere. He's mine.
Teresa Lisbon Don't talk like that. I can't let you anywhere near the case if you start talking crazy like that.
Patrick Jane Crazy? You're crazy if you think you're gonna stop me. Red John is mine. You try to stand in my way and you... I... you... you will regret it.
