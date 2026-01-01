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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Mentalist Awards

"The Mentalist" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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