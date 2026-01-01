Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Man in the High Castle Awards

"The Man in the High Castle" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more