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The Man in the High Castle
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Winner
Outstanding Main Title Design
Winner
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
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