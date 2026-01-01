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The Magicians
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series The Magicians (2018)
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"The Magicians" cast
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Jason Ralph
Quentin Coldwater
Jason Ralph
Stella Maeve
Julia Wicker
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Alice Quinn
Hale Appleman
Eliot Waugh
Stella Maeve
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Arjun Gupta
Summer Bishil
Margo Hanson
Brittany Curran
Fen
Summer Bishil
Jade Tailor
Kady Orloff-Diaz
Rick Worthy
Hale Appleman
Rizwan Manji
Trevor Einhorn
Josh Hoberman
Mackenzie Astin
Trevor Einhorn
Dustin Ingram
Leonard Roberts
Dina Meyer
Marlee Matlin
Kacey Rohl
Jade Tailor
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