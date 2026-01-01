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The Loudest Voice
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Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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