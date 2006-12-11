Menu
TV Shows
The Lost Room
Seasons
The Lost Room All seasons
The Lost Room
16+
Production year
2006
Country
USA
Episode duration
1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Streaming service
Кинопоиск
Series rating
8.2
Rate
11
votes
8.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Lost Room"
Season 1
6 episodes
11 December 2006 - 13 December 2006
