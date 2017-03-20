"The Liar and His Lover" is a series about young people and their journey to success in the ruthless entertainment industry. After achieving fame, Han Gil decides to leave his rock band and become a simple songwriter. However, music no longer brings him joy, and with each passing day, he becomes more disillusioned with his creativity. One day, fate brings the young man together with aspiring singer So Rim, whose beautiful voice once again inspires the composer to create new melodies and make changes in his life.

Expand