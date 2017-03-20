Menu
The Liar and His Lover poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Liar and His Lover

The Liar and His Lover (2017 - 2017)

Geunyeoneun geojitmareul neomu saranghae 18+
Production year 2017
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel tvN
Runtime 17 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"The Liar and His Lover" is a series about young people and their journey to success in the ruthless entertainment industry. After achieving fame, Han Gil decides to leave his rock band and become a simple songwriter. However, music no longer brings him joy, and with each passing day, he becomes more disillusioned with his creativity. One day, fate brings the young man together with aspiring singer So Rim, whose beautiful voice once again inspires the composer to create new melodies and make changes in his life.
Cast
Hyun-Wook Lee
Kim In-gwon
Seong Joon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Liar and His Lover - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 16 episodes
 
Stills
