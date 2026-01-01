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Legend of the Blue Sea
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)
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"Legend of the Blue Sea" cast
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Jeon Ji-hyeon
Shim Chung
Min-Ho Lee
Lee Hee-joon
Shin Won Ho
Seo Beom-sik
Carson Allen
Seong Dong-il
Lee Chae-kyung
Park Hae-soo
Shin Eun-soo
Shin Hye-seon
Seo Dong-won
Ko Gyoo-pil
Lee Jae-won
Oscar Foronda
Lee Ji-hoon
Lee Ho-jae
Jin-joo Park
Jung-woo Choi
Rin-Ah Shin
An Jae-hong
Jo Jung-suk
Jin-young Park
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