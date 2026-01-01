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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Legend of Korra Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series The Legend of Korra (2014)

"The Legend of Korra" cast All info
Janet Varney
Janet Varney
Korra David Faustino
David Faustino
Mako P.J. Byrne
P.J. Byrne
Bolin J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Tenzin Seychelle Gabriel
Seychelle Gabriel
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Jinora
Mindy Sterling
Darcy Rose Byrnes
Darcy Rose Byrnes
John Michael Higgins
Zelda Williams
Kuvira
Jeff Bennett
Jeff Bennett
James Remar
James Remar
Tonraq Todd Haberkorn
Todd Haberkorn
Stephanie Sheh
Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Susan Silo
Eva Marie Saint
Greg Cipes
Alex McKenna
Spencer Garrett
Philece Sampler
Caitlin Carmichael
Caitlin Carmichael
Greg Baldwin
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