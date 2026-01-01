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The Legend of Korra
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series The Legend of Korra (2014)
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"The Legend of Korra" cast
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Janet Varney
Korra
David Faustino
Mako
P.J. Byrne
Bolin
J.K. Simmons
Tenzin
Seychelle Gabriel
Kiernan Shipka
Jinora
Mindy Sterling
Darcy Rose Byrnes
John Michael Higgins
Zelda Williams
Kuvira
Jeff Bennett
James Remar
Tonraq
Todd Haberkorn
Stephanie Sheh
Maria Bamford
Anne Heche
Susan Silo
Eva Marie Saint
Greg Cipes
Alex McKenna
Spencer Garrett
Philece Sampler
Caitlin Carmichael
Greg Baldwin
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