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The Legend of Korra
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series The Legend of Korra (2014)
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"The Legend of Korra" cast
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Janet Varney
Korra
David Faustino
Mako
P.J. Byrne
Bolin
Seychelle Gabriel
Mindy Sterling
J.K. Simmons
Tenzin
Richard Riehle
Bumi
Anne Heche
Lisa Edelstein
Kya
Henry Rollins
Zaheer
Jeff Bennett
John Michael Higgins
James Remar
Tonraq
Kiernan Shipka
Jinora
Dee Bradley Baker
Naga
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Pabu
Maurice LaMarche
Alyson Stoner
Aaron Himelstein
Kate Higgins
Aubrey Plaza
Jayne Taini
Grey Griffin
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