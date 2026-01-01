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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Legend of Korra Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series The Legend of Korra (2013)

"The Legend of Korra" cast All info
Janet Varney
Janet Varney
Korra Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun
Janet Varney
Janet Varney
David Faustino
David Faustino
Mako J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Tenzin P.J. Byrne
P.J. Byrne
Bolin April Stewart
April Stewart
Barbara Goodson
John Michael Higgins
Seychelle Gabriel
Seychelle Gabriel
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
James Remar
James Remar
Tonraq Jonathan Adams
Jonathan Adams
Richard Riehle
Bumi
Richard Riehle
Mindy Sterling
Jason Marsden
Andrew Kishino
Andrew Kishino
Jeff Bennett
Jeff Bennett
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Pabu Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Jinora Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Naga Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Jim Cummings
Jim Cummings
Lisa Edelstein
Kya
Aaron Himelstein
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Paul Nakauchi
Paul Nakauchi
Greg Baldwin
Justin Prentice
Travis Willingham
Roger Jackson
Roger Jackson
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Darcy Rose Byrnes
Darcy Rose Byrnes
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