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The Legend of Korra
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Legend of Korra (2013)
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"The Legend of Korra" cast
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Janet Varney
Korra
Steven Yeun
Janet Varney
David Faustino
Mako
J.K. Simmons
Tenzin
P.J. Byrne
Bolin
April Stewart
Barbara Goodson
John Michael Higgins
Seychelle Gabriel
J.K. Simmons
James Remar
Tonraq
Jonathan Adams
Richard Riehle
Bumi
Richard Riehle
Mindy Sterling
Jason Marsden
Andrew Kishino
Jeff Bennett
Dee Bradley Baker
Pabu
Kiernan Shipka
Jinora
Dee Bradley Baker
Naga
Aubrey Plaza
Jim Cummings
Lisa Edelstein
Kya
Aaron Himelstein
Dee Bradley Baker
Paul Nakauchi
Greg Baldwin
Justin Prentice
Travis Willingham
Roger Jackson
Kiernan Shipka
Darcy Rose Byrnes
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