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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Legend of Korra Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series The Legend of Korra (2012)

"The Legend of Korra" cast All info
Janet Varney
Janet Varney
Korra David Faustino
David Faustino
Mako J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Tenzin Janet Varney
Janet Varney
P.J. Byrne
P.J. Byrne
Bolin J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Seychelle Gabriel
Seychelle Gabriel
Mindy Sterling
Lin Beifong Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Amon Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Tarrlok Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Naga Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Jinora
Mindy Sterling
Darcy Rose Byrnes
Darcy Rose Byrnes
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Lance Henriksen
Lance Henriksen
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Pabu Dante Basco
Dante Basco
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim
Carlos Alazraqui
Carlos Alazraqui
Stephen Root
Stephen Root
Zach Callison
Richard Epcar
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
D.B. Sweeney
D.B. Sweeney
Kate Higgins
Kate Higgins
Jeff Bennett
Jeff Bennett
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
James Sie
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