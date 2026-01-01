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The Legend of Korra
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Legend of Korra (2012)
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"The Legend of Korra" cast
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Janet Varney
Korra
David Faustino
Mako
J.K. Simmons
Tenzin
Janet Varney
P.J. Byrne
Bolin
J.K. Simmons
Seychelle Gabriel
Mindy Sterling
Lin Beifong
Steven Blum
Amon
Maria Bamford
Dee Bradley Baker
Tarrlok
Steven Blum
Dee Bradley Baker
Naga
Kiernan Shipka
Jinora
Mindy Sterling
Darcy Rose Byrnes
Dee Bradley Baker
Lance Henriksen
Dee Bradley Baker
Pabu
Dante Basco
Daniel Dae Kim
Carlos Alazraqui
Stephen Root
Zach Callison
Richard Epcar
Clancy Brown
D.B. Sweeney
Kate Higgins
Jeff Bennett
Tom Kenney
James Sie
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