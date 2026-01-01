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The Kominsky Method
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Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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