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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Kominsky Method Awards

"The Kominsky Method" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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