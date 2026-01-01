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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Killing Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series The Killing (2012)

"The Killing" cast All info
Mireille Enos
Mireille Enos
Sarah Linden Billy Campbell
Billy Campbell
Darren Richmond Joel Kinnaman
Joel Kinnaman
Stephen Holder Michelle Forbes
Michelle Forbes
Mitch Larsen Brent Sexton
Brent Sexton
Stan Larsen Kristin Lehman
Kristin Lehman
Gwen Eaton Eric Ladin
Eric Ladin
Jamie Wright Jamie Anne Allman
Jamie Anne Allman
Terry Marek Brendan Sexton III
Brendan Sexton III
Belko Royce Liam James
Liam James
Jack Linden
Kacey Rohl
Tom Butler
Alan Dale
Sofie Gråbøl
Sofie Gråbøl
Mark Moses
Mark Moses
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