The IT Crowd quotes
Roy
[repeated throughout the series]
[answering the phone]
Roy
Hello, IT. Have you tried turning it off and on again?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moss
[after a musical TV ad] Well that's easy to remember! 0118 999 881 999 119 725... 3
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy
[singing] We don't need no education.
Moss
Yes you do; you've just used a double negative
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Trying to put out a fire and having just set fire to the extinguisher]
Moss
I'll just put it here with the rest of the fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moss
Ah, well. Prepare to put mustard on those words, for you will soon be consuming them along with this slice of humble pie that comes direct from the oven of shame, set at gas mark egg on your face.
[pause]
Moss
I sort of forget what I was talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roy
I'm not turning it up to eight Moss! It'll blow my cock off !
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Douglas
How the hell do you two guys work with a finger lickin' piece of chicken like that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
