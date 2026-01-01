Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The IT Crowd
Awards
"The IT Crowd" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All info
BAFTA Awards 2014
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree