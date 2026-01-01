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Kinoafisha TV Shows The IT Crowd Awards

"The IT Crowd" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
 Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
 Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
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