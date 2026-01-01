Iconic scenes & Locations
on location
Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK
exteriors and street scenes
Gladstone Pottery Museum, Uttoxeter Road, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, UK
on location
Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, UK
on location
England, UK
221b Baker Street
Falkner Street, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK
Greenhouse
Palm House, Sefton Park, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK
The Golden Dawn meeting
Dorfold Hall, Chester Road, Acton, Nantwich, Cheshire, England, UK
on location
St George's Hall, St George's Place, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK
Gothic Folly
Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, Cheshire, England, UK
Buckingham Palace interiors and street exterior scenes
Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, UK
Prison
Ruthin Gaol Museum, 46 Clwyd Street, Ruthin, Denbighshire, Wales, UK
on location
Chester Road, Acton, Nantwich, Cheshire, England, UK
on location
Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, UK
on location
Disley, Stockport, Cheshire, England, UK
on location
Wentworth, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, UK
on location
Uttoxeter Road, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, UK
on location
Wales, UK
on location
46 Clwyd Street, Ruthin, Denbighshire, Wales, UK
on location
Clwyd Street, Ruthin, Denbighshire, Wales, UK
on location
Ruthin, Denbighshire, Wales, UK
on location
St George's Place, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK
on location
Sefton Park, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK
on location
Acton, Nantwich, Cheshire, England, UK
