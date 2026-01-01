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The Hardy Boys
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Hardy Boys (2022)
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"The Hardy Boys" cast
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Rohan Campbell
Frank Hardy
Alexander Elliot
Joe Hardy
Bea Santos
Anthony Lemke
Fenton Hardy
Linda Thorson
Gloria Estabrook
Keana Lyn
Callie Shaw
Atticus Mitchell
J.B. Cox
Philip Williams
Krista Nazaire
Leonidas Castrounis
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