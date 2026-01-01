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The Handmaid's Tale
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series The Handmaid's Tale (2022)
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"The Handmaid's Tale" cast
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Elisabeth Moss
Yvonne Strahovski
Serena Joy Waterford
Ann Dowd
Madeline Brewer
O-T Fagbenle
Luke Bankole
Amanda Brugel
Sam Jaeger
Samira Wiley
Moira Strand
Max Minghella
Nick Blaine
Bradley Whitford
Clea DuVall
Ever Carradine
Mckenna Grace
Nina Kiri
Stephen Kunken
Natasha Mumba
Genevieve Angelson
Lucas Neff
Jason Butler Harner
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