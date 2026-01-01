Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Good Wife
Seasons
Season 6
Cast and roles
Season 6 Cast of the Series The Good Wife (2014)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
"The Good Wife" cast
All info
Julianna Margulies
Alicia Florrick
Matt Czuchry
Cary Agos
Archie Panjabi
Kalinda Sharma
Makenzie Vega
Grace Florrick
Alan Cumming
Eli Gold
Matthew Goode
Finn Polmar
Graham Phillips
Zach Florrick
Christine Baranski
Diane Lockhart
Chris Noth
David Hyde Pierce
Zach Grenier
David Lee
Dylan Baker
Dorian Missick
Jill Flint
Michael J. Fox
Oliver Platt
Christian Borle
David Paymer
Mike Colter
Michael Rispoli
Lily Rabe
Domenick Lombardozzi
Dallas Roberts
Gary Cole
Taye Diggs
Michael Cerveris
Carrie Preston
Laura Benanti
Aya Cash
Kurt Fuller
John Benjamin Hickey
Stockard Channing
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Tim Guinee
Michael Boatman
Sarah Steele
Kyle MacLachlan
Ben Rappaport
Richard Thomas
Julie White
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree