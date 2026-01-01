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The Good Wife
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series The Good Wife (2011)
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"The Good Wife" cast
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Julianna Margulies
Alicia Florrick
Matt Czuchry
Cary Agos
Archie Panjabi
Kalinda Sharma
Makenzie Vega
Grace Florrick
Alan Cumming
Eli Gold
Graham Phillips
Zach Florrick
Josh Charles
Will Gardner
Christine Baranski
Diane Lockhart
Chris Noth
Amy Sedaris
Anika Noni Rose
Parker Posey
Jason Biggs
Matthew Perry
David Paymer
Elizabeth Reaser
Anna Camp
Tim Peper
Gary Cole
Romany Malco
Dylan Baker
Mamie Gummer
Harvey Fierstein
Titus Welliver
Stephen Root
Dallas Roberts
Michael Lerner
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Kelli Giddish
Joe Morton
John Benjamin Hickey
Bryan Brown
Michael Boatman
Dennis Boutsikaris
Jim True-Frost
Simon Delaney
Michael J. Fox
Jay O. Sanders
Carrie Preston
Michael Kelly
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