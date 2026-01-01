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The Good Fight
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Good Fight (2018)
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"The Good Fight" cast
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Christine Baranski
Diane Lockhart
Rose Leslie
Maia Rindell
Cush Jumbo
Lucca Quinn
Sarah Steele
Marissa Gold
Michael Boatman
Julius Cain
Erica Tazel
Barbara Kolstad
Justin Bartha
Nyambi Nyambi
Jay Dipersia
Audra McDonald
Liz Reddick-Lawrence
Delroy Lindo
Adrian Boseman
Greta Lee
Alan Alda
Michael Ian Black
Christine Lahti
Nikki M. James
Tim Matheson
Fisher Stevens
Donnie Keshawarz
Gary Cole
Matt Walsh
Paul Guilfoyle
David Call
Sullivan Jones
Heather Lind
Keesha Sharp
Alan Rosenberg
Heléne Yorke
Evan Handler
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