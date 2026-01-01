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The Goldbergs
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series The Goldbergs (2017)
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"The Goldbergs" cast
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Wendi McLendon-Covey
Beverly Goldberg
Sean Giambrone
Adam Goldberg
Troy Gentile
Barry Goldberg
Hayley Orrantia
Erica Goldberg
Sam Lerner
Geoff Schwartz
George Segal
Jeff Garlin
Murray Goldberg
Stephanie Katherine Grant
Rowan Blanchard
Tim Meadows
Bryan Callen
Clancy Brown
AJ Michalka
Lainey Lewis
Karan Soni
Stephen Tobolowsky
Richard Kind
Rob Huebel
Jennifer Irwin
Erik Weiner
Kenny Ridwan
Matt Bush
Kevin Heffernan
Sean Marquette
Allie Grant
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