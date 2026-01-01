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The Goldbergs
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series The Goldbergs (2016)
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"The Goldbergs" cast
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Wendi McLendon-Covey
Beverly Goldberg
Sean Giambrone
Adam Goldberg
Troy Gentile
Barry Goldberg
Hayley Orrantia
Erica Goldberg
AJ Michalka
Lainey Lewis
George Segal
Jeff Garlin
Murray Goldberg
Matt Bush
Dan Fogler
Kenny Ridwan
Allie Grant
Susie Essman
Tim Meadows
Rowan Blanchard
Jennifer Irwin
Stephen Tobolowsky
Patton Oswalt
Bryan Callen
Stephanie Katherine Grant
David Koechner
Ana Gasteyer
Sam Lerner
Geoff Schwartz
Brian Baumgartner
Rob Huebel
Chad L. Coleman
Quincy Fouse
David Hornsby
Oliver Cooper
Brec Bassinger
Noah Munck
Judd Hirsch
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