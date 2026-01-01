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The Goldbergs
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series The Goldbergs (2015)
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"The Goldbergs" cast
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Wendi McLendon-Covey
Beverly Goldberg
Sean Giambrone
Adam Goldberg
Troy Gentile
Barry Goldberg
Hayley Orrantia
Erica Goldberg
AJ Michalka
Lainey Lewis
George Segal
Jeff Garlin
Murray Goldberg
Stephanie Katherine Grant
David Koechner
Stephen Tobolowsky
Tim Meadows
Matt Bush
Natalie Alyn Lind
Judd Hirsch
Allie Grant
Bryan Callen
Jennifer Irwin
Kenny Ridwan
Dan Fogler
Rob Huebel
Cedric Yarbrough
Jacob Hopkins
Sam Lerner
Geoff Schwartz
Dustin Ybarra
Nathan Gamble
Froy Gutierrez
Sean Marquette
Marlon Young
Mason Cook
Troy Winbush
Noah Munck
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