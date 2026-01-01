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The Goldbergs
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Goldbergs (2014)
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"The Goldbergs" cast
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Wendi McLendon-Covey
Beverly Goldberg
Sean Giambrone
Adam Goldberg
Troy Gentile
Barry Goldberg
Hayley Orrantia
Erica Goldberg
George Segal
Jeff Garlin
Murray Goldberg
Dan Fogler
Suzy Nakamura
Charlie Sheen
David Spade
Stephen Tobolowsky
Ana Gasteyer
Diedrich Bader
AJ Michalka
Lainey Lewis
Bryan Callen
Rob Huebel
Michaela Watkins
Jennifer Irwin
Matt Bush
Natalie Alyn Lind
Allie Grant
Dan Bakkedahl
Cedric Yarbrough
Stephanie Katherine Grant
Jacob Hopkins
Larry Joe Campbell
Gillian Vigman
David Koechner
Sam Lerner
Geoff Schwartz
Nate Hartley
Nick Swardson
Troy Winbush
Kenny Ridwan
Patton Oswalt
Noah Munck
Charlie Depew
J.C. Spink
Austin Kane
David Terrell
Mason Cook
Mike Hagerty
Nathan Gamble
Tim Meadows
Parvesh Cheena
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