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The Goldbergs
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Season 10
Cast and roles
Season 10 Cast of the Series The Goldbergs (2022)
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"The Goldbergs" cast
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Wendi McLendon-Covey
Beverly Goldberg
Sean Giambrone
Adam Goldberg
Troy Gentile
Barry Goldberg
Hayley Orrantia
Erica Goldberg
Sam Lerner
Geoff Schwartz
Tim Meadows
John Glascott
David Hasselhoff
Mindy Sterling
Jennifer Irwin
Rob Corddry
AJ Michalka
Lainey Lewis
Anthony Michael Hall
Kenny Ridwan
David Koechner
Stephen Tobolowsky
Ken Lerner
Judd Hirsch
Kimiko Glenn
Rob Huebel
Matt Bush
Isabella Gomez
Troy Winbush
Sadie Stanley
Stephanie Courtney
Steve Guttenberg
Cedric Yarbrough
Noah Munck
Artemis Pebdani
Bill Goldberg
Sarah Baker
Andrew Leeds
Sean Marquette
Erinn Hayes
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