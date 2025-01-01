Jon Forsyte
Do you love him? Really love him?
Fleur Forsyte
What do you think?
Jon Forsyte
It's possible...
Fleur Forsyte
So you believe I can do that? Love you one day body and soul and forget about you the next?
Jon Forsyte
So, if you don't love him, why are you marrying him?
Fleur Forsyte
To get away from home of course! I can't stand my father. Michael's nice, he'll look after me.
Jon Forsyte
Nice isn't enough! A marriage for convenience is terrible!
Fleur Forsyte
What are my alternatives?
Jon Forsyte
You know I still love you!
Fleur Forsyte
How can I know that?
Jon Forsyte
Oh, I think about you every moment of every day!
Fleur Forsyte
Is that why you're here?