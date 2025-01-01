Menu
The Forsyte Saga quotes

Soames Forsyte You know nothing about it. Your friendship with her was a sham!
June Yes! She stole the love of my life, my future. I should hate her but the alternative was you. I cannot hate her. I can only wonder why she did not do it sooner.
Emily The last time I saw that expression on your face, you were Val's age.
Soames Forsyte Mother!
Emily You pestered us for months for that kitten. What was it? Six weeks old? You dressed it like a doll, fed it until it was sick, and smothered it.
Soames Forsyte I loved it!
Emily That's what I thought. I should have whipped you. I should have taught you not to love like that. With all your heart.
Soames Forsyte Mama...
Emily Yes, it was my fault. You feel things too much. You always have.
Fleur Forsyte I don't want to hear about her!
Soames Forsyte I'll tell you anyway, shall I? The great sin your father committed? Then you can write me off altogether.
Fleur Forsyte I said, I don't want to hear!
Soames Forsyte I married her because I loved her! Very simple. It's why Michael's marrying you. She abused my trust; she denied me my rights as a husband. She ignored me. She flaunted her lover in my face. She locked me out of her life, her body...
Fleur Forsyte Please!
Soames Forsyte One night, her door was open, and she was lying there, looking very beautiful. She is very beautiful, don't you think? I whispered her name, but she was asleep.
Fleur Forsyte Stop!
Soames Forsyte I must have been mad. I think I was; Mad for her. So I took her, forcibly... as punishment! And now when I see her, whenever she looks at me, I know she's thinking only of that.
[breaks down in tears]
Soames Forsyte It seems we only ever meet at funerals.
June Mercifully.
Soames Forsyte Miss Heron, will you be mine?
Irene Forsyte I will marry you, Mr Forsyte.
Irene Forsyte née Heron If I were to marry you, Mr. Forsyte, would you promise me one thing?
[long pause]
Irene Forsyte née Heron If our marriage is not a success, then I shall be as free as if I had never married you?
Soames Forsyte If we were to marry, then it would be a success.
Irene Forsyte née Heron You would not hold me in a marriage that was not happy?
Soames Forsyte Miss Heron, Irene, I promise I would make you happy.
Irene Forsyte née Heron You must promise I would be free.
Soames Forsyte Then I do.
Irene Forsyte née Heron You swear it?
Soames Forsyte I do solemnly swear it.
[after their daughter is born]
Annette Forsyte Ma petite fleur.
Soames Forsyte Fleur. We'll call her Fleur.
[refering to Irene]
Soames Forsyte She is mine!
Jolyon [at Robin Hill] Would you like to see the house?
Soames Forsyte I've seen it.
Jolyon I have been asked to let you go.
Helene Hilmer I'm not surprised. I was not born for this kind of life. I know I can be resentful sometimes, but I never expected to find myself in this situation.
Jolyon The quality of your work is not in question.
Helene Hilmer Oh, I see. I hope Mrs. Forsyte will provide me with a character.
Jolyon You don't understand. There has been an implication that my conduct towards you has been improper. I have denied any impropriety, which, as you know, has been the case.
[long pause]
Jolyon In my mind I am guilty of the grossest misconduct.
Fleur Forsyte Don't give up on us, Jon! Please, don't give up!
Irene Forsyte nee Heron Go home with you father, my dear. Give us all time to think.
[touches Fleur's arm]
Fleur Forsyte Don't touch me! I know what you're doing: Pretending to make yourself look nice. Lying, so you can have him all to yourself! Well, he's mine, do you understand? He's mine!
Jon Forsyte Is that how you really think?
Fleur Forsyte No, but we're meant for each other. We're meant to be.
Jon Forsyte No, I don't think so...
Soames Forsyte It's far better to be with someone who loves you more than you love them. There's nothing worse than always trying to please someone; hoping they'll look at you, smile at you...
June There is something ironic, isn't there, that all the people I love, REALLY love, all gravitate to her in the end. And they always love Irene more.
Soames Forsyte You are my wife!
Annette Forsyte née Lamotte Michael's staying for lunch.
Soames Forsyte Does she like him?
Annette Forsyte née Lamotte Fleur?
Soames Forsyte Of course, Fleur!
Annette Forsyte née Lamotte I haven't asked her.
Soames Forsyte Usually she'd have told me. Until this summer... This boy! I've done nothing wrong!
Annette Forsyte née Lamotte This boy, Jon Forsyte, he hurt her. She's angry.
Soames Forsyte Why with me?
Annette Forsyte née Lamotte Because she can be.
Jon Forsyte We cannot exist in a bubble, Fleur.
Fleur Forsyte We cannot exist for other people!
Jon Forsyte You can't marry him! You can't...
Fleur Forsyte And who are you to tell me that? If you won't have me, then I shall do it my own way. And I'll forget about you, Jon Forsyte! I swear I will!
Montague Dartie Don't say you've learnt something along the way?
Winifred Dartie nee Forsyte Regret.
Montague Dartie That alright.
Winifred Dartie nee Forsyte That I was faithful to you.
George Liversedge [talking about Irene, who has disappeared] Ten to one he
[Soames]
George Liversedge has finished her off and buried her in the garden.
Irene Forsyte nee Heron Do you love her, my darling? I mean, really love her.
Jon Forsyte I wouldn't be holding onto it if I didn't.
Irene Forsyte nee Heron You've only known her a few months. You're 19 years old, she is very beautiful and you want her. I mean, who wouldn't? But is that love? Does she feel the way you do?
Jon Forsyte Of course she does.
Soames Forsyte [to Irene] What I meant to say is that all that might have been saved if only you have done your duty, be a wife to me! That's all I wanted! All I ever wanted!... You're so cold! Made of stone! Always made of stone!
Fleur Forsyte One last kiss. Remember, whatever happens we'll pick up just as we are.
Jon Forsyte What do you mean?
Fleur Forsyte I'll be faithful to you. I will, I promise. Forever and ever.
June Forsyte [talking with her father Jolyon] Why do I always lose everyone I love? You can't die! All that talk of love, about my love for you. No-one loves you more than I do! You're my rock, the one I am cling to. I won't let this happen!
Michael Mont There is something I have been waiting to tell you. I love you, Fleur Forsyte! I love you! I do!
Fleur Forsyte Oh, no, you don't!
Michael Mont Oh, yes, I do!
Jon Forsyte Can't you see? I'm dying for you! But we mustn't rush this. It's the most important thing. It's everything!
Fleur Forsyte Don't break my heart, Jon. I can't stand if you did.
Jon Forsyte How could I ever do that?
Michael Mont You are the better half of myself, the missing half.
Fleur Forsyte How can you say that? You don't even know me.
Michael Mont Sometimes I think that you like me. Otherwise why do you want me here? Why do you keep me hanging on? But sometimes I think that you really don't care at all. Is there someone else?
Fleur Forsyte No.
Michael Mont Then I'll gonna ask you again. And as a fiancé I will not be coming back.
Fleur Forsyte But we are friends.
Michael Mont I believe I can make you happy as more than that. Will you marry me, Fleur?
Fleur Forsyte Would you do anything for me? Even if everybody told you not do. would you stand by me anyway?
Michael Mont If you were my wife I would.
Fleur Forsyte Then I'll do it. I'll marry you.
June Come to pay your last respects?
Soames Forsyte Your guests are waiting.
June I'll introduce you: Mr. and Mrs. Baines, meet the man who killed your nephew!
Jon Forsyte She can't love him!
Prosper Profound She is marrying him.
Jon Forsyte When?
Prosper Profound Soon.
Jon Forsyte But she must doing it to hurt me!
Prosper Profound Why don't you find out?
Jon Forsyte Do you love him? Really love him?
Fleur Forsyte What do you think?
Jon Forsyte It's possible...
Fleur Forsyte So you believe I can do that? Love you one day body and soul and forget about you the next?
Jon Forsyte So, if you don't love him, why are you marrying him?
Fleur Forsyte To get away from home of course! I can't stand my father. Michael's nice, he'll look after me.
Jon Forsyte Nice isn't enough! A marriage for convenience is terrible!
Fleur Forsyte What are my alternatives?
Jon Forsyte You know I still love you!
Fleur Forsyte How can I know that?
Jon Forsyte Oh, I think about you every moment of every day!
Fleur Forsyte Is that why you're here?
Soames Forsyte I can't abide foreigners!
Annette Forsyte née Lamotte Then why did you marry one?
Soames Forsyte I should have brought a horse whip!
Irene Forsyte née Heron What do you want?
Soames Forsyte I am here to tell you that unless you swear to keep clear of each other I shall divorce her with every circumstance and degradation to you both. Will you swear it? Will you keep away from her?
Jolyon No.
Soames Forsyte Your name will be dirt.
Jolyon So be it.
Soames Forsyte What about you? Will you swear it?
Irene Forsyte née Heron No.
Soames Forsyte I have enought evidence, you know. You have been watched, everywhere. You've been watched. And it won't just be desertion. You know what I am saying.
Irene Forsyte née Heron Yes.
Soames Forsyte And it doesn't worry you?
Irene Forsyte née Heron Please, go.
Soames Forsyte Adulteress! That term fits, does it not?
Irene Forsyte née Heron Yes.
Soames Forsyte You have...?
Irene Forsyte née Heron Yes.
Soames Forsyte You're a devil. And you, an imbeseler of trust property, a thief stealing his cousin's wife!
Jolyon Go!
Soames Forsyte You'll pay for it.
Jolyon I shall be very happy.
Soames Forsyte I hope you treat him as you treated me.
Soames Forsyte My whole life, I have dedicated to you - to making you happy!
Fleur Forsyte But you got it wrong, didn't you? You thought I cared about dresses and frippery. I'd have married Jon in my underclothes, and because of you - YOU! - he stopped loving me. The one thing I really wanted!
