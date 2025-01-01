Jolyon I have been asked to let you go.

Jolyon I have been asked to let you go.

Helene Hilmer I'm not surprised. I was not born for this kind of life. I know I can be resentful sometimes, but I never expected to find myself in this situation.

Jolyon The quality of your work is not in question.

Jolyon The quality of your work is not in question.

Helene Hilmer Oh, I see. I hope Mrs. Forsyte will provide me with a character.

Jolyon You don't understand. There has been an implication that my conduct towards you has been improper. I have denied any impropriety, which, as you know, has been the case.

Jolyon You don't understand. There has been an implication that my conduct towards you has been improper. I have denied any impropriety, which, as you know, has been the case.

[long pause]

Jolyon In my mind I am guilty of the grossest misconduct.