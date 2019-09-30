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Kinoafisha
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The Flight Attendant
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Filming locations
Filming Locations: The Flight Attendant
Bangkok, Thailand
Rome, Lazio, Italy
Iconic scenes & Locations
season 1
White Plains, New York, USA
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season 1
New York City, New York, USA
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season 2-
Los Angeles, California, USA
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Season 2
Reykjavik, Iceland
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Season 2
Berlin, Germany
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Studio
Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA
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Filming Dates
30 September 2019 - 12 March 2020
31 August 2020 - 10 October 2020
September 2021 - 18 February 2022
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