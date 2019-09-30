Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Flight Attendant Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Flight Attendant

  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Rome, Lazio, Italy

Iconic scenes & Locations

season 1
White Plains, New York, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
season 1
New York City, New York, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
season 2-
Los Angeles, California, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Season 2
Reykjavik, Iceland
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Season 2
Berlin, Germany
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Studio
Warner Brothers Burbank Studios - 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱

Filming Dates

  • 30 September 2019 - 12 March 2020
  • 31 August 2020 - 10 October 2020
  • September 2021 - 18 February 2022
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more