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The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Awards
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" updates
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Duo
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
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