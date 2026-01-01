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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Awards

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Duo
Winner
Best Hero
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
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