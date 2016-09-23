Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
The Exorcist All seasons
The Exorcist
18+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
8.2
7.9
IMDb
All seasons of "The Exorcist"
Season 1
10 episodes
23 September 2016 - 16 December 2016
Season 2
10 episodes
29 September 2017 - 15 December 2017
