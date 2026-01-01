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The End of the F***ing World
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"The End of the F***ing World" updates
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actress
Winner
Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Drama Series
Nominee
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