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Kinoafisha TV Shows The End of the F***ing World Awards

"The End of the F***ing World" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actress
Winner
Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Drama Series
Nominee
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