Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Dresden Files
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Filming Locations: The Dresden Files
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Filming Dates
28 November 2005 - 23 December 2005
1 January 2007 - 9 February 2007
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree