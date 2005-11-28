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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Dresden Files Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Dresden Files

  • Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Filming Dates

  • 28 November 2005 - 23 December 2005
  • 1 January 2007 - 9 February 2007
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