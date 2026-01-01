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The Dragon Prince
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Dragon Prince (2019)
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"The Dragon Prince" cast
All info
Jack De Sena
Callum
Paula Burrows
Rayla
Paula Burrows
Sasha Rojen
Ezran
Jason Simpson
Luc Roderique
Racquel Belmonte
Claudia
Peter Kelamis
Jesse Inocalla
Kazumi Evans
Sam Vincent
Ellie King
Omari Newton
Cole Howard
Nahanni Mitchell
Adrian Petriw
Ian James Corlett
Patricia Isaac
Erik Dellums
Jonathan Holmes
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