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The Crown
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Season 6
Cast and roles
Season 6 Cast of the Series The Crown (2023)
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"The Crown" cast
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Imelda Staunton
Queen Elizabeth II
Imelda Staunton
Queen Elizabeth II
Lesley Manville
Princess Margaret
Jonathan Pryce
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Jonathan Pryce
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Bertie Carvel
Lesley Manville
Princess Margaret
Dominic West
Prince Charles
Dominic West
Prince Charles
Lydia Leonard
Luther Ford
Marcia Warren
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
Andrew Havill
Elizabeth Debicki
Marcia Warren
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
Jamie Parker
Salim Dau
Claudia Harrison
Princess Anne
Olivia Colman
Queen Elizabeth II
Olivia Colman
Queen Elizabeth II
Viola Prettejohn
Olivia Williams
Lorcan Cranitch
Claire Foy
Queen Elizabeth II
Khalid Abdalla
Claire Foy
Queen Elizabeth II
Beau Gadsdon
Erin Richards
James Murray
Imogen Stubbs
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