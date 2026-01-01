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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bold Type Seasons Season 5 Cast and roles

Season 5 Cast of the Series The Bold Type (2021)

"The Bold Type" cast All info
Katie Stevens
Katie Stevens
Jane Sloan Aisha Dee
Aisha Dee
Kat Edison Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy
Sutton Brady Stephen Conrad Moore
Stephen Conrad Moore
Oliver Grayson Melora Hardin
Melora Hardin
Jacqueline Carlyle Stephanie Costa
Stephanie Costa
Mark Ghanimé
Mark Ghanimé
Alex Paxton-Beesley
Shila Ommi
Shila Ommi
Marcel Jeannin
Samantha Cole
Christine L. Nguyen
Husein Madhavji
Jason Diaz
Zoe Doyle
Matt Ward
Matt Ward
Samuel Page
Samuel Page
Richard Hunter
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