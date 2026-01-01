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Kinoafisha
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The Bold Type
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series The Bold Type (2021)
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"The Bold Type" cast
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Katie Stevens
Jane Sloan
Aisha Dee
Kat Edison
Meghann Fahy
Sutton Brady
Stephen Conrad Moore
Oliver Grayson
Melora Hardin
Jacqueline Carlyle
Stephanie Costa
Mark Ghanimé
Alex Paxton-Beesley
Shila Ommi
Marcel Jeannin
Samantha Cole
Christine L. Nguyen
Husein Madhavji
Jason Diaz
Zoe Doyle
Matt Ward
Samuel Page
Richard Hunter
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