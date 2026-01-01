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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bold Type Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series The Bold Type (2018)

"The Bold Type" cast All info
Katie Stevens
Katie Stevens
Jane Sloan Aisha Dee
Aisha Dee
Kat Edison Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy
Sutton Brady Matt Ward
Matt Ward
Stephen Conrad Moore
Stephen Conrad Moore
Oliver Grayson Samuel Page
Samuel Page
Richard Hunter
Nikohl Boosheri
Adena El Amin
Melora Hardin
Melora Hardin
Jacqueline Carlyle
Dan Jeannotte
Alexandra Turshen
Siobhan Murphy
Olivia Luccardi
Olivia Luccardi
Rya Kihlstedt
Rya Kihlstedt
Katerina Tannenbaum
Katerina Tannenbaum
Curtiss Cook
Stephanie Costa
Stephanie Costa
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