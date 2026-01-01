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The Bold Type
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series The Bold Type (2018)
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"The Bold Type" cast
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Katie Stevens
Jane Sloan
Aisha Dee
Kat Edison
Meghann Fahy
Sutton Brady
Matt Ward
Stephen Conrad Moore
Oliver Grayson
Samuel Page
Richard Hunter
Nikohl Boosheri
Adena El Amin
Melora Hardin
Jacqueline Carlyle
Dan Jeannotte
Alexandra Turshen
Siobhan Murphy
Olivia Luccardi
Rya Kihlstedt
Katerina Tannenbaum
Curtiss Cook
Stephanie Costa
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