All seasons of "The Amazing World of Gumball"

Season 1 36 episodes 3 May 2011 - 13 March 2012 Season 2 40 episodes 7 August 2012 - 3 December 2013 Season 3 40 episodes 5 June 2014 - 9 July 2015 Season 4 40 episodes 10 July 2015 - 5 September 2016 Season 5 41 episodes 1 September 2016 - 10 November 2017 Season 6 44 episodes 5 January 2018 - 24 June 2019 Season 7 20 episodes 28 July 2025