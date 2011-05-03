Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Amazing World of Gumball
Seasons
The Amazing World of Gumball All seasons
The Amazing World of Gumball
6+
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
11 minutes
TV channel
Cartoon Network
Series rating
7.7
Rate
25
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Amazing World of Gumball"
Season 1
36 episodes
3 May 2011 - 13 March 2012
Season 2
40 episodes
7 August 2012 - 3 December 2013
Season 3
40 episodes
5 June 2014 - 9 July 2015
Season 4
40 episodes
10 July 2015 - 5 September 2016
Season 5
41 episodes
1 September 2016 - 10 November 2017
Season 6
44 episodes
5 January 2018 - 24 June 2019
Season 7
20 episodes
28 July 2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree