The Amazing World of Gumball poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Amazing World of Gumball Seasons

The Amazing World of Gumball All seasons

The Amazing World of Gumball 6+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Episode duration 11 minutes
TV channel Cartoon Network

Series rating

7.7
Rate 25 votes
8.4 IMDb
All seasons of "The Amazing World of Gumball"
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 1 Season 1
36 episodes 3 May 2011 - 13 March 2012
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 2 Season 2
40 episodes 7 August 2012 - 3 December 2013
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 3 Season 3
40 episodes 5 June 2014 - 9 July 2015
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 4 Season 4
40 episodes 10 July 2015 - 5 September 2016
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 5 Season 5
41 episodes 1 September 2016 - 10 November 2017
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 6 Season 6
44 episodes 5 January 2018 - 24 June 2019
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 7 Season 7
20 episodes 28 July 2025
 
