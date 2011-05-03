Menu
1 poster
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball (2011 - 2025)
The Amazing World of Gumball
18+
Comedy
Children's
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Total seasons
7 seasons
Episode duration
11 minutes
TV channel
Cartoon Network
Runtime
47 hours 51 minutes
Creator
Ben Bocquelet
Jacob Hopkins
Gumball Watterson, Gumball Watterson, Gumball Watterson
Terrell Ransom Jr.
Darwin Watterson, Darwin Watterson, Darwin Watterson, Darwin Watterson
Kyla Rae Kowalewski
Anais Watterson
Teresa Gallagher
Nicole Watterson
Dan Russell
Richard Watterson
Series rating
7.7
25
votes
8.4
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2011,
36 episodes
Season 2
2012,
40 episodes
Season 3
2014,
40 episodes
Season 4
2015,
40 episodes
Season 5
2016,
41 episodes
Season 6
2018,
44 episodes
Season 7
2025,
20 episodes
TV Series reviews
Shurik Shurupavertov
4 August 2025, 01:45
как смотреть?!!!!
