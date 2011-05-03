Menu
The Amazing World of Gumball poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Amazing World of Gumball

The Amazing World of Gumball (2011 - 2025)

The Amazing World of Gumball 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 11 minutes
TV channel Cartoon Network
Runtime 47 hours 51 minutes
Creator
Ben Bocquelet
Jacob Hopkins Gumball Watterson, Gumball Watterson, Gumball Watterson
Terrell Ransom Jr. Darwin Watterson, Darwin Watterson, Darwin Watterson, Darwin Watterson
Kyla Rae Kowalewski Anais Watterson
Teresa Gallagher Nicole Watterson
Dan Russell Richard Watterson
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 25 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 36 episodes
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 40 episodes
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 40 episodes
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 40 episodes
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 41 episodes
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 6 Season 6
2018, 44 episodes
 
The Amazing World of Gumball - Season 7 Season 7
2025, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Shurik Shurupavertov 4 August 2025, 01:45
как смотреть?!!!!
