The Alienist poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Alienist Seasons

The Alienist All seasons

The Alienist 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel TNT

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
All seasons of "The Alienist"
The Alienist - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 22 January 2018 - 26 March 2018
 
The Alienist - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 19 July 2020 - 9 August 2020
 
