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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Affair Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series The Affair (2018)

"The Affair" cast All info
Dominic West
Dominic West
Noah Solloway Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson
Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney
Helen Solloway Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson
Cole Lockhart Catalina Sandino Moreno
Catalina Sandino Moreno
Omar Metwally
Omar Metwally
Julia Goldani Telles
Julia Goldani Telles
Whitney Solloway
Jadon Sand
Trevor Solloway
Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan
Janelle Wilson Tim Matheson
Tim Matheson
Mare Winningham
Mare Winningham
Annika Marks
Emily Browning
Emily Browning
Ramon Rodriguez
Ramon Rodriguez
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