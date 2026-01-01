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Kinoafisha
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The Affair
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series The Affair (2018)
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"The Affair" cast
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Dominic West
Noah Solloway
Ruth Wilson
Maura Tierney
Helen Solloway
Joshua Jackson
Cole Lockhart
Catalina Sandino Moreno
Omar Metwally
Julia Goldani Telles
Whitney Solloway
Jadon Sand
Trevor Solloway
Sanaa Lathan
Janelle Wilson
Tim Matheson
Mare Winningham
Annika Marks
Emily Browning
Ramon Rodriguez
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