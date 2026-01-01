Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Territoriya
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Territoriya (2020)
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Q&A
"Territoriya" cast
All info
Andrey Merzlikin
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Kseniya Otinova
Anastasiya Chistyakova
Aleksey Rozin
Klavdiya Korshunova
Yola Sanko
Viktor Sosnovtsev
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree