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Kinoafisha TV Shows Teen Wolf Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Teen Wolf (2011)

"Teen Wolf" cast All info
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey
Scott McCall Crystal Reed
Crystal Reed
Allison Argent Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien
Tyler Hoechlin
Tyler Hoechlin
Derek Hale Holland Roden
Holland Roden
Lydia Martin Colton Haynes
Colton Haynes
Jackson Whittemore
JR Bourne
Chris Argent
Linden Ashby
Sheriff Noah Stilinski
Seth Gilliam
Jill Wagner
Jill Wagner
Ian Bohen
Ian Bohen
Melissa Ponzio
Melissa Ponzio
Melissa McCall
Brian Bascle
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