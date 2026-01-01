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Teen Wolf
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Teen Wolf (2011)
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"Teen Wolf" cast
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Tyler Posey
Scott McCall
Crystal Reed
Allison Argent
Dylan O'Brien
Tyler Hoechlin
Derek Hale
Holland Roden
Lydia Martin
Colton Haynes
Jackson Whittemore
JR Bourne
Chris Argent
Linden Ashby
Sheriff Noah Stilinski
Seth Gilliam
Jill Wagner
Ian Bohen
Melissa Ponzio
Melissa McCall
Brian Bascle
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