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Supergirl
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Supergirl (2016)
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"Supergirl" cast
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Melissa Benoist
Mehcad Brooks
Chyler Leigh
Jeremy Jordan
Floriana Lima
Maggie Sawyer
Chris Wood
Mon-El
David Harewood
Tyler Hoechlin
Peter Gadiot
Laura Benanti
Lynda Carter
Calista Flockhart
Cat Grant
Sharon Leal
Teri Hatcher
Brenda Strong
Tamzin Merchant
Dean Cain
Dichen Lachman
Katie McGrath
Lena Luthor
Darren Criss
Grant Gustin
Andrea Brooks
Eve Teschmacher
Gregg Henry
Helen Slater
Alexander Cendese
Britt Morgan
Lonnie Chavis
James Urbaniak
Frederick Schmidt
Carlos Valdes
William Mapother
Hayley Sales
Harley Quinn Smith
Steve Valentine
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