Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Supergirl Quotes

Supergirl quotes

[once The Flash is revealed to be in National City]
Cat Grant There's a new superhero in National City. This is huge; direct competition for Supergirl.
Kara Danvers He doesn't have to be... competition.
Kara Danvers He doesn't have to be... competition.
Cat Grant Would you prefer... a sidekick?
Barry Allen No, not a sidekick. More like an equal, or an ally...
[Winn pats Barry's shoulder]
Barry Allen ... a new partner, maybe?
[Cat stares stoically; Barry nods]
Barry Allen Speaking was the wrong choice. I see that now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Superman See, now... if the bullets don't work, right, why the punching? I just never understood that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kara Danvers [Season 1 Opening] When I was a child, my planet Krypton was dying. I was sent to Earth to protect my cousin. But my pod got knocked off-course and by time I got here, my cousin had already grown up and become Superman. And so I hid my powers until recently when an accident forced me to reveal myself to the world. To most people I'm assistant at Catco Worldwide Media. But in secret, I work with my adoptive sister for the DEO to protect my city from alien life and anyone else that means to cause it harm. I am Supergirl.
Kara Danvers [Season 1 Opening] When I was a child, my planet Krypton was dying. I was sent to Earth to protect my cousin. But my pod got knocked off-course and by time I got here, my cousin had already grown up and become Superman. And so I hid my powers until recently when an accident forced me to reveal myself to the world. To most people I'm assistant at Catco Worldwide Media. But in secret, I work with my adoptive sister for the DEO to protect my city from alien life and anyone else that means to cause it harm. I am Supergirl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[season 3 intro]
Kara Danvers My name is Kara Zor-El. I'm from Krypton. I'm a refugee on this planet. I was sent to Earth to protect my cousin. But my pod got knocked off course, and by the time I got here, my cousin had already grown up and become Superman. I hid who I really was, until one day when an accident forced me to reveal myself to the world. To most people, I'm a reporter at CatCo Worldwide Media, but in secret, I work with my adopted sister for the DEO to protect my city from alien life and anyone else that means to cause it harm. I am Supergirl.
Kara Danvers My name is Kara Zor-El. I'm from Krypton. I'm a refugee on this planet. I was sent to Earth to protect my cousin. But my pod got knocked off course, and by the time I got here, my cousin had already grown up and become Superman. I hid who I really was, until one day when an accident forced me to reveal myself to the world. To most people, I'm a reporter at CatCo Worldwide Media, but in secret, I work with my adopted sister for the DEO to protect my city from alien life and anyone else that means to cause it harm. I am Supergirl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more