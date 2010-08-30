Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Sungkyunkwan Scandal poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sungkyunkwan Scandal Seasons

Sungkyunkwan Scandal All seasons

Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Production year 2010
Country South Korea
Episode duration 1 hour 5 minutes
TV channel KBS1

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.7 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Sungkyunkwan Scandal"
Sungkyunkwan Scandal - Season 1 Season 1
20 episodes 30 August 2010 - 2 November 2010
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more