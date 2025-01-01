Menu
Suits quotes

Louis Litt You just got Litt up!
Harvey Specter I don't pave the way for people, people pave the way for me.
Harvey Specter Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Harvey Specter I refuse to answer on the grounds that I don't want to.
Harvey Specter I don't get lucky. I make my own luck.
Harvey Specter What are your choices when someone puts a gun to your head?
Mike Ross What are you talking about? You do what they say or they shoot you.
Harvey Specter WRONG. You take the gun, or you pull out a bigger one. Or, you call their bluff. Or, you do any one of a hundred and forty six other things.
Mike Ross [repeated line]
Mike Ross Shiiiiiiiit!
