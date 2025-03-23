Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Suits
Articles
Статьи о сериале «Suits»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Статьи о сериале «Suits»
All info
«Есть искажения, но…»: опытный юрист назвал практически идеальные сериалы об адвокатах, и без «Сола» не обошлось
Конечно, это не значит, что шоу достоверны от начала до конца, но их все равно хочется хвалить.
Write review
23 March 2025 19:05
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree