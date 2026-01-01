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Kinoafisha TV Shows Stranger Things Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Stranger Things (2016)

"Stranger Things" cast All info
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder
Joyce Byers David Harbour
David Harbour
Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard
Mike Wheeler Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo
Dustin Henderson Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin
Lucas Sinclair Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Nancy Wheeler Charlie Heaton
Charlie Heaton
Jonathan Byers Cara Buono
Cara Buono
Karen Wheeler Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine
Dr. Martin Brenner
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